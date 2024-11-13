Benefit Office News: Tips for Choosing Your Insurance Plan

If you are considering changing your medical or dental plan for 2025, here are some tips for you to consider.

If you are considering changing your medical or dental plan for 2025, it is important to review your current plan and benefit changes to make sure it still meets your needs. Here are some things to think about as you evaluate which plans are right for you.

Plan Availability:

Medical Plans

1. Check the plan’s availability by county to make sure the plan serves the area where you live.

2. Compare the benefits and costs. Use these options:

Online Medical benefits comparison tool.

The 2025 Medical benefits at-a-glance to see what’s covered and out-of-pocket costs of services, including deductibles, coinsurance, and copays.

The benefit booklets and summaries of benefits and coverage for the each plan.

3. If you prefer to see a specific health care provider, make sure they are in the plan’s network. Some plans have smaller networks and services may cost more if your provider is not in-network.

Dental Plans

The PEBB Program offers three dental plans. Two managed care plans, Delta Care and Willamette, and one preferred-provider plan, Uniform Dental Plan.

DeltaCare and Uniform Dental plan are both administered by Delta Dental and are often confused; be careful when you select a dental plan.

1. Compare your dental plan options online using Compare Dental Plans on the PEBB Program website.

2. Check with the dental plan’s provider search or call the plan to verify your provider is in the plan’s network.

Vision Plans

Use the following resources to learn more about each plan’s network and benefits. You can access these resources from the Open Enrollment webpage.

1. Compare the vision plans using the Compare Vision Plans webpage and the PEBB vision benefits at-a-glance.

2. Visit the vendor booths at the virtual benefits fair or at one of the in-person benefits fairs.

How to Make Elections

1. Log into Benefits 24/7. The system requires a SAW account. If you already have one associated with your personal email address, you may use that SAW account or you will be prompted to create a SAW account.

2. Click on the blue Open Enrollment chevron and walk through the wizard.

3. Make sure you add vision to any dependents already enrolled.

Remember, the vision plans are new for 2025. If you do not choose a vision plan, you and any enrolled dependents will be automatically enrolled in MetLife Vision.

To learn more, visit the Washington Health Care Authority online.