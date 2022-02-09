BECU Black Entrepreneur Opportunity Fellows Program Applications Open

Are you a Black EWU student with a business idea? Do you want to join a startup or launch your own company?

Apply for the BECU Black Entrepreneur Opportunity Fellows Program for a chance to collaborate with others, gain valuable experience, be guided by a mentor, give back to the community and receive up to $4,000 in funding and conference travel. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Black-owned and Black-operated businesses play a fundamental part in our economy. To enable more Black entrepreneurs to launch businesses, the EWU E-Ship Center has partnered with BECU to launch the BECU Black Entrepreneur Opportunity Fellows Program.

This unique program provides an opportunity for Eastern’s Black students to collaborate and grow businesses. Along the way, students will receive coaching and mentorship as they participate in experiential learning, immersion activities and important conferences.

Please email questions to the entp-center@ewu.edu.