Be A ‘Reader’ at the EWU Human Library

JFK Library is hosting a ‘Human Library’ from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The Human Library® is designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge or address stereotypes, prejudices, stigma, or taboo topics through dialogue.

We invite ‘readers’ (event attendees) and the ‘books’ (EWU community volunteers) to have open, small group conversations in a safe and non-judgmental space. Readers will hear the first-hand stories of EWU community members who have experienced discrimination and stereotyping in order to understand what these experiences feel like. Sample topics include:

hope | religious discrimination | bullying | chronic illness | strength through adversity | poverty | imposter syndrome | invisible disabilities | autism | gender bias in the workplace | discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people | growing up in an abusive home | parent with addiction | anxiety and depression | limb differences | anger | first-generation college student | achievement | love and patience | empathy | broken childhood | nursing while working | being inclusive | military service | homeschooling | being an outsider | overcoming struggle | seldom noticed

While participating, you can enjoy free coffee from Thomas Hammer, our event donor.

This event is part of EWU’s 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Week. See all D&I Week events online.

The Human Library is possible with support from EWU Libraries, the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Counseling and Wellness Services, and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

A Zoom option through pre-registration is available. Contact Stephanie Bradley sbradley5@ewu.edu at the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Need an accommodation, or have questions related to the event? Contact alaskowski@ewu.edu at least three days prior to the event.