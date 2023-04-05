Be A ‘Reader’ at the EWU Human Library

Home » Be A ‘Reader’ at the EWU Human Library

JFK Library is hosting a ‘Human Library’ from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The Human Library® is designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge or address stereotypes, prejudices, stigma, or taboo topics through dialogue.

We invite ‘readers’ (event attendees) and the ‘books’ (EWU community volunteers) to have open, small group conversations in a safe and non-judgmental space. Readers will hear the first-hand stories of EWU community members who have experienced discrimination and stereotyping in order to understand what these experiences feel like. Sample topics include:

hope | religious discrimination | bullying | chronic illness | strength through adversity | poverty | imposter syndrome | invisible disabilities | autism | gender bias in the workplace | discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people | growing up in an abusive home | parent with addiction | anxiety and depression | limb differences | anger | first-generation college student | achievement | love and patience | empathy | broken childhood | nursing while working | being inclusive | military service | homeschooling | being an outsider | overcoming struggle | seldom noticed

While participating, you can enjoy free coffee from Thomas Hammer, our event donor.

This event is part of EWU’s 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Week. See all D&I Week events online. 

The Human Library is possible with support from EWU Libraries, the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Counseling and Wellness Services, and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

A Zoom option through pre-registration is available. Contact Stephanie Bradley sbradley5@ewu.edu at the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Need an accommodation, or have questions related to the event? Contact alaskowski@ewu.edu at least three days prior to the event.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University