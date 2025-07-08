Barb Brock, Professor Emerita, Presents on Her Recently Published Book: Aug. 9

During 30 years of teaching Recreation Management at EWU, Barb Brock, professor emerita, assigned students to design “creative dates” that followed simple yet formidable rules: send a personal (non-digital) invitation, travel no more than five miles, spend no more than $5, and share the results. 

Brock recently published a book titled “Creative Dates: The Why, the How, and the Reason for Now” that is based on the many inspiring and entertaining findings submitted by students.

You can hear more about “Creative Dates” at an author event featuring Barbara Brock from 3:30 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. at Wishing Tree Bookstore, located in Spokane.

Brock will talk about the book and assign an exercise to help you design your own creative date.

Brock’s book features some of the most memorable, hilarious, and touching ideas from her “Creative Dates” assignments (she obtained permission to include them in this vibrant collection).

From quirky and heartfelt invitations to practical ways to nurture creativity and community, the book aspires to provide tools to combat loneliness, improve communication, and develop deeper bonds.

