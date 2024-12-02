Bachelor of Science in Lifestyle Medicine Now Offered

A new Bachelor of Science degree is being offered by the Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences.

The Bachelor of Science (BS) in Lifestyle Medicine allows students to pursue a degree path that looks holistically at health and well-being. Lifestyle medicine is founded upon six pillars of health, outlined by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM).

Those pillars include a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connections.

Students with career goals in public health, health care and wellness should consider pursuing the BS in Lifestyle Medicine.

Students who are interested in lifestyle medicine can register for LMED 201: Introduction to Lifestyle Medicine this Spring Quarter.

Please contact Chris Cindric, program director for LMED, at ccindric@ewu.edu for more information.