Award-Winning Author Morgan Talty to Read Virtually on Nov. 11

Morgan Talty, author of Night of the Living Rez, a collection of short stories published by Tin House Books, is participating in a virtual reading on Friday, Nov. 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The reading, sponsored by EWU Creative Writing MFA, is accessible via Zoom.
Night of the Living Rez was named a New York Times Best Book of Summer 2022, a Good Housekeeping Best Book of Summer 2022, a Lit Hub Most Anticipated Book of 2022, a Paste Magazine Most Anticipated Book of 2022 and one of Book Riot’s 22 Great New Books to Read in 2022.
“Remarkable. . . . An electric, captivating voice. . . . Talty has assured himself a spot in the canon of great Native American literature,” according to a book review in The New York Times.