Award-Winning Author Morgan Talty to Read Virtually on Nov. 11

Morgan Talty, author of Night of the Living Rez, a collection of short stories published by Tin House Books, is participating in a virtual reading on Friday, Nov. 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The reading, sponsored by EWU Creative Writing MFA, is accessible via Zoom.

Night of the Living Rez was named a New York Times Best Book of Summer 2022, a Good Housekeeping Best Book of Summer 2022, a Lit Hub Most Anticipated Book of 2022, a Paste Magazine Most Anticipated Book of 2022 and one of Book Riot’s 22 Great New Books to Read in 2022.

“Remarkable. . . . An electric, captivating voice. . . . Talty has assured himself a spot in the canon of great Native American literature,” according to a book review in The New York Times.

Talty is a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation where he grew up. His work has appeared in Granta, The Georgia Review, Shenandoah, TriQuarterly, Narrative Magazine, LitHub, and other publications.

He was the winner of the 2021 Narrative Prize. His work has been supported by the Elizabeth George Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts (2022).

Talty is an assistant professor of English in creative writing and Native American and contemporary literature at the University of Maine, Orono. In addition, he is on the faculty at the Stonecoast MFA in creative writing as well as the Institute of American Indian Arts. Talty, who lives in Levant, Maine, is also a prose editor at The Massachusetts Review.