EWU Theatre is holding auditions for The Prom, a musical by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

Auditions are being offered by appointment from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, with auditions lasting five minutes.

Preparation for the audition involves a one-minute cutting of a musical theatre song in the style of the show.

To book an appointment for an audition slot, please contact Jeff Sanders at jsanders@ewu.edu.