Associated Press to Hire 300 Students to Assist in Election Results Reporting

For the past 20 years, the Associated Press (AP) has partnered with EWU to report November general election results. This year, the AP will hire approximately 300 students, with openings also available for students attending Community Colleges of Spokane.

The student support will be vital in helping AP process election data on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Workers will be paid $17.54 an hour for training time and work the night of the election. The AP estimates the average worker will put in 18 hours, which means each student can potentially earn about $300. Since the process is now remotely managed, students can work from home, campus or elsewhere.

AP will hire on a first come, first-selected basis — and participation in the AP online training sessions is mandatory.

EWU Faculty and staff are asked to share information about this opportunity with students.

Students who are interested in participating must email their names, phone numbers, preferred email addresses, the time zone they will work from the night of the election and their college or university affiliation to Steve Blewett, a retired EWU professor and the former director of Eastern’s journalism program, at sdblewett@gmail.com.

Blewett will forward the information to AP staff, who will contact students to arrange training dates, times and work schedules.

As in past elections, students will receive phone calls from AP stringers who will provide election return results periodically during the evening. Student workers will then input those results via the AP dedicated vote return programs and then AP will provide those results to its clients around the world. The student support is increasingly important amid a flood of misinformation about our electoral system.