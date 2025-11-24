Associate Vice President for Information Technology Finalist Open Forums!

Please join us in December to meet the AVP for Information Technology finalists.

Eastern Washington University will be hosting four Associate Vice President for Information Technology finalists on the EWU campus in Cheney on Dec. 1, 2, 3, and 8. Open forums will be held each of these days, from 1:15 – 2:15 p.m., in Showalter Hall,109.

Visit the AVP for Information Technology Search website to review the schedule, access each finalist’s resume, and provide your feedback. Any updates will be posted on the website.

Monday, Dec. 1 | 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. | Showalter Hall Room 109 | Open Forum with Charles Peyton

Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. | Showalter Hall Room 109 |Open Forum with Jeff Healy

Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. | Showalter Hall Room 109 |Open Forum with Justin Hughes

Monday, Dec. 8 | 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. | Showalter Hall Room 109 | Open Forum with Christine Van Winkle

Search Committee Members:

• Nick Brown, IT Business Analyst and Project Supervisor, Information Technology

• Crista Calderon, IT Business Analyst Supervisor, Information Technology

• Admir Djulovic, Director, Institutional Research

• Tony Espinoza, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

• Toni Habegger, CFO and AVP for Business and Strategy (Search Committee Chair)

• Ryan Jones, Associate Controller, Financial Services

• Kandi Teeters, Director, Financial Aid and Scholarships

• Colin Turnbull, Director, Information Security and CISO

• Ryan Weldon, Assistant Director, Career Development