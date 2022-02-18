Art and Science Meet Over Suds

Home » Art and Science Meet Over Suds

Andrés Aragoneses, EWU assistant professor of Physics, will talk about the science that is present in the paintings of Salvador Dalí during a presentation that is free and open to the public. Aragoneses will give the talk at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Golden Handle Project Taproom, 111 S. Cedar St. in Spokane.

The presentation, part of the taproom’s Suds and Science Seminar Series, will include a review of some of the most iconic paintings of the surrealist artist and uncover how much biology, physics, or mathematics influenced the artist and how Dalí wanted to share his view of the universe with the world.

Aragoneses is a physicist doing research in photonics, chaos and complex systems. Aragoneses does experiments inducing chaos in the output intensity of lasers to characterize its behavior and relate it to other complex systems, such as neurons. He has research experience in quantum key distribution and is also interested in physics education research. He uses science fiction in his lectures to analyze the realism of the physics in the movies. Aragoneses engages his students in science-communication activities.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University