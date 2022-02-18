Art and Science Meet Over Suds

Andrés Aragoneses, EWU assistant professor of Physics, will talk about the science that is present in the paintings of Salvador Dalí during a presentation that is free and open to the public. Aragoneses will give the talk at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Golden Handle Project Taproom, 111 S. Cedar St. in Spokane.

The presentation, part of the taproom’s Suds and Science Seminar Series, will include a review of some of the most iconic paintings of the surrealist artist and uncover how much biology, physics, or mathematics influenced the artist and how Dalí wanted to share his view of the universe with the world.

Aragoneses is a physicist doing research in photonics, chaos and complex systems. Aragoneses does experiments inducing chaos in the output intensity of lasers to characterize its behavior and relate it to other complex systems, such as neurons. He has research experience in quantum key distribution and is also interested in physics education research. He uses science fiction in his lectures to analyze the realism of the physics in the movies. Aragoneses engages his students in science-communication activities.