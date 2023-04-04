April EAP Looks at Greener and Mindful Living

During the month of April, check out the following resources offered by our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support you and your family.

Webinars

EAP webinars: For the next few months, the EAP will offer an expanded edition of their popular Burnout webinars. The webinars are 90 minutes in length: a 60-minute webinar followed by an optional 30-minute add-on for break out rooms, Q & A, and group chat.

Here are the April webinar updates:

Newsletters

It’s normal to experience stress and anxiety. However, when we experience them too frequently or over a longer period of time, they can become harmful. This month’s Employee Newsletter offers tips to reduce stress or anxiety in the moment, when you first experience it.

In April’s Supervisor Newsletter, EAP continues the five-part series that focuses on the Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-being. Issued in response to impacts of the pandemic, the Framework describes five essentials for reimagining workplaces and how they relate to your workplace and the work you do. This month features the second essential, “connection and community.”

Work/Life Services

In April, the EAP Work/Life site features the topic of mindful living, offering tools and resources to help you explore how to live a sustainable life, connect your intentions with action, and engage your community. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Guiding Your Family to Greener Living”, is available beginning Tuesday, April 18. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code,

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, EAP is here for you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out at 877.313.4455 or online.