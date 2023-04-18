April 25 SRA Virtual Town Hall to Focus on Data Sets

The next SRA Town Hall will be held virtually from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, via Zoom.

The focus of the town hall will be on the university provided data that will be used when completing the templates. Other questions submitted online will be answered as well.

The town halls, which are hosted by co-champions Provost Jonathan Anderson and Vice President Mary Voves, are opportunities for faculty and staff to hear the latest SRA updates and ask questions. A full schedule of town halls and past recordings are available on the SRA website, under the Town Halls tab. If you have any questions, please email the Facilitation Team at sra@ewu.edu.

Preceding the town hall, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. a student-focused virtual town hall will be co-hosted by ASEWU and the Co-Champions, Provost Anderson and VP Voves. While faculty and staff can join online, questions will only be accepted from students. The focus of this town hall will be reviewing the timeline, progress and templates so students have a greater understanding of the SRA process.