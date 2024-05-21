Email sent to campus from Annika Scharosch, J.D. on May 20.

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on May 17, 2024:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until June 14th. You can submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Friday, June 7th at 12:00 p.m. in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

(1) EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance

Modifies the provisions regarding use of accrued vacation leave for exempt employees and the cash out of such leave upon an employee’s departure. Encourages supervisors to work with employees to ensure they use their accumulated vacation leave each year.

Allows exempt employees to cash out up to 480 hours of accrued vacation leave upon their departure from EWU regardless of how much leave has been used during that fiscal year.

Allows exempt employees who revert back to faculty status to cash out up to 480 hours of vacation leave upon their reversion as faculty do not accrue vacation leave.

Beginning July 1, 2026, exempt employees may accrue vacation in excess of 480 hours throughout the fiscal year, but unused leave in excess of 480 hours will be lost as of July 1st each year.

(2) EWU Policy 601-02: Suspended Operations (renamed Emergency Closure of Facilities)

Policy Proponent: President’s Office

There are substantial proposed edits to this policy. Instead of only allowing for a full suspension of operations, the proposed policy provides four options for responding to an emergency situation: (1) closure of a particular facility or part of a facility; (2) cancellation of classes university-wide; (3) transition to remote operations; and (4) full closure of university operations except for essential services.

Updates the language about how employees are notified of a facility closure, class cancellation, transition to remove environments, or suspension of operations.

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Assoc. Vice President for Civil Rights, Compliance and Business Services, Title IX Coordinator, Eastern Washington University

(509) 359-6724

ascharosch@ewu.edu