Apply to EWU Study Abroad, London and Paris 2023 by Nov. 18

The deadline to apply and put down a deposit for the EWU Study Abroad in London and Paris in 2023 is Nov. 18.

The trip spans two weeks and students will spend finals week in London and spring break is in Paris.

The trip costs $4,574.24 and students must register for a class related to the trip (for Winter Quarter 2023) in one of these three departments: History, Psychology or English and Philosophy.

A deposit of $500 is due by Nov. 18. There is also an additional $50 Global Studies application fee above the $4,574.24 cost.

Please contact Beth Torgerson, English, at btorgerson@ewu.edu), Kayleen Islam-Zwart, psychology, at kislamzwart@ewu.edu), or Michael Conlin, history, at mconlin@ewu.edu for information about classes and the trip itinerary. For additional information, please contact Global Studies.