Applications Now Open for Student Trustee Position

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Student Trustee position. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

The Student Trustee represents all EWU students and holds the full rights and voting privileges that are granted to all members of the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees. The only exception is voting on matters related to the hiring, discipline, or tenure of faculty members and personnel. Please visit the Board of Trustees website to learn more about the position, qualifications and how to apply!

If you have any questions about the position, please email Chandalin Bennett at cmbennett@ewu.edu.