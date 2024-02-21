Annual EWU Drag Show March 1!

Eagle Entertainment and the Pride Center and pleased to announce the Annual EWU Drag Show on Friday, March 1.

Get ready to witness an electrifying fusion of style and glamour at the 2024 EWU Drag Show: Vintage Meets Vogue! Presented by Eagle Entertainment, the Pride Center and Eagle Sound Productions, this unforgettable event promises to be an evening of dazzling performances and fabulous entertainment.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m., inside Showalter Auditorium.

The incredible lineup of performers will transport you through time as vintage aesthetics meet cutting-edge vogue. From classic elegance to avant-garde flair, our drag artists will captivate you with their talent and creativity.

Tickets are available now, so be sure to secure yours before they’re gone! Click here to purchase.

In keeping with our commitment to community support, cash tips and raffle proceeds from the event will be donated to SAN (formerly known as the Spokane AIDS Network). By attending the EWU Drag Show, you’ll not only have a fabulous time but also contribute to a meaningful cause.

So Join us for an evening of celebration, empowerment and pure entertainment. We can’t wait to see you there!

