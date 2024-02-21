Annual EWU Drag Show March 1!

Eagle Entertainment and the Pride Center and pleased to announce the Annual EWU Drag Show on Friday, March 1.

Get ready to witness an electrifying fusion of style and glamour at the 2024 EWU Drag Show: Vintage Meets Vogue! Presented by Eagle Entertainment, the Pride Center and Eagle Sound Productions, this unforgettable event promises to be an evening of dazzling performances and fabulous entertainment.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m., inside Showalter Auditorium.

The incredible lineup of performers will transport you through time as vintage aesthetics meet cutting-edge vogue. From classic elegance to avant-garde flair, our drag artists will captivate you with their talent and creativity.

Tickets are available now, so be sure to secure yours before they’re gone! Click here to purchase.

In keeping with our commitment to community support, cash tips and raffle proceeds from the event will be donated to SAN (formerly known as the Spokane AIDS Network). By attending the EWU Drag Show, you’ll not only have a fabulous time but also contribute to a meaningful cause.

So Join us for an evening of celebration, empowerment and pure entertainment. We can’t wait to see you there!

More information here.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University