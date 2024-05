EWU students, staff, and faculty now have free access to the New York Times online (NYTimes.com.)

EWU Libraries has subscribed to the New York Times – News Access Academic Pass product, which offers access to news articles and more.

Once registered, students can access NYTimes.com until Dec. 31 of the graduation year they choose.

Faculty and staff will have four years of access, after which they must re-authenticate.

Learn more on our Research Guides webpage.