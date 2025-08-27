Ann Le Bar to Moderate Panel Discussion on Hanford: Sept. 20

Eastern Washington University’s Ann Le Bar is moderating a panel discussion about the human and environmental impacts of the Hanford nuclear site.

“Hanford’s Leaks, Legends and Legacies” will run from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Spokane Public Library Central Branch, in downtown Spokane.

The event will feature a conversation about radioactive pollution, community health and the social battles that persist more than 80 years after the activation of The Hanford Site. The panel brings together writers and activists that include Trisha Pritikin, Kay-Smith Blum, James Patrick Thomas and renowned investigative journalist Karen Dorn Steele.

Le Bar, panel moderator, and a team of EWU history students researched and published articles about the impact of Hanford on the people who lived and worked “downwind” of the nuclear production site. In addition to publishing articles, some of their work was published on The Manhattan Project National Historic Park website. (Read the InsideEWU article to learn more.)

Pritikin, a Hanford “downwinder,” will share her new novel, Then Came the Summer Snow. Smith-Blum recently penned an award-winning novel, Tangles, set at Hanford. James Patrick Thomas is the author of the celebrated new memoir, Atomic Pilgrim: How Walking Thousands of Miles for Peace Led to Uncovering Some of America’s Darkest Nuclear Secrets, and Dorn Steele is The Spokesman Review reporter who famously unearthed Hanford’s secrets in the 1980s.

Once a wartime marvel, Hanford is now the nation’s largest superfund site and nuclear waste repository.

“The result wasn’t just millions of gallons of toxic and nuclear waste,” Le Bar, explained, “it was also a toxic environment of public distrust in government, government experts, and even science.

“Eighty years ago, the winds carried radioactive waste. Today, the winds carry wildfire smoke. Washingtonians need to understand these continuities as we face the development of nuclear energy on The Hanford Site going forward.”

Central Library will feature a month-long exhibit of archival materials about Hanford.

“This program exemplifies the library’s role as a platform for informed dialogue on the pressing issues that affect the Inland Northwest,” said Vanessa Strange, Spokane Public Library adult services manager and exhibit collaborator. “These authors bring a wealth of research and lived experience to complex environmental topics that not only provide lifelong learning opportunities but empower our communities.”