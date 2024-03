The EWU American Indian Education Center is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at 706 5th Street.

The EWU campus community is invited to stop by to tour the newly renovated center and to learn about resources for students. This is a great opportunity to meet the faculty, staff and students, too!

For information or accommodations, please contact Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu.