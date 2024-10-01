Alumni Trip to Silver Mountain Resort

EPIC Adventures and Alumni Adventures are thrilled to partner on a weekend trip to Silver Mountain Resort!

Reconnect with your alumni family and friends at a stunning Silver Mountain chalet and Silver Rapids Indoor Water Park from Jan. 31- Feb. 2. The weekend adventure includes lodging and waterpark tickets for $400 a person. Hurry and register because space is limited to the first 10 people.

You will meet at EPIC Adventures on EWU Campus at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan 31 to embark on your journey to Silver Mountain. Once at Silver Mountain, enjoy the indoor water park for all three days while staying warm and enjoying the beautiful snow on the mountain. Light snacks will be provided, please plan on either bringing food to cook in the large kitchen at the chalet or eating at one of the many restaurants at the resort. On Sunday, check out of the hotel at 11 a.m. and the group will head back to EWU.

The package includes lodging and access to the waterpark, but If you are interested in skiing, snowboarding, or tubing, you can go online and pay an additional cost to purchase tickets or purchase them at the mountain.

And don’t forget to take advantage of EPIC’s gear rentals, which will save you money over the cost of renting on the mountain. To learn more, visit EPIC’s webpage.

Don’t miss out on this EPIC winter getaway — we can’t wait to see you there! 🎉❄️

**EPIC trips and gear rentals are open to the community year-round, providing everyone the chance to explore the great outdoors. Whether you’re looking to embark on a thrilling adventure or simply enjoy a peaceful day in nature, our services are designed to meet your needs. Check out our gear and upcoming trips on the EIPC website.