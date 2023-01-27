Alumni Awards Nominations are Open

Do you know of an outstanding Eagle who deserves to be recognized?

The EWU Alumni Association is proud to partner with the EWU Foundation this year to bring you the annual alumni awards in a new and exciting event. Join us for 1882: Honoring Outstanding Eagles as we celebrate our university’s most impactful alumni and donors. Nominations are now open for the alumni awards, which will honor seven individuals who make a difference in their communities.

Visit the EWU Alumni Association website to nominate an Eagle today!



