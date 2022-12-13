Alumni and Family Day on Jan. 21

 Join us for Alumni and Family Day on Saturday, Jan. 21 as we join forces with EWU Athletics in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

The EWU Alumni Office and EWU Orientation and Family Programming are partnering with Women’s Basketball and the Eagle Store to invite families and alumni back to campus. Come early for the 2 p.m. Women’s Basketball tip-off and shop for new Eastern gear at the Eagle Store.

This event includes these fun options:

