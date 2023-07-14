All Majors Career Fair Coming This Fall

EWU students and alumni are invited to attend the All Majors Career Fair, free of cost. Meet employers in your field of interest and learn about their available job and internship opportunities.

Visit Handshake for a list of the employers who are attending and for tips on how to prepare for the fair. Click on “Join Event” to get exclusive updates and to let us know that you plan on coming.

EWU has some of the most competitive programs in Washington State, putting emphasis on practicality and giving students hands-on experience that leads to professional success. Employers interested in showcasing their company to Eastern students can learn more by visiting the All Majors Career Fair webpage.