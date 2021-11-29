AIDS Awareness Activities Offered This Week

AIDS Awareness Week runs today through Friday, Dec. 3. EWU’s Pride and Multicultural centers are hosting a display that includes four blocks of the AIDS Memorial Quilt. The display can be viewed from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the PUB, Nysether Community Room (NCR).

This quilt was started in 1985 by activist Cleve Jones as a way for friends and family to remember those who were lost to the AIDS epidemic. Today, the memorial quilt weighs 54 tons and includes almost 50,000 panels dedicated to 105,000 individuals who lost their fight with AIDS. The panels are displayed throughout the country.

The Pride Center will lead public tours of the display every hour on the hour. If you would like to schedule a private tour for a class or group please the EWU Pride Center website.

As part of AIDS Awareness Week, the Pride Center has partnered with Spokane Regional Health District to provide free and confidential HIV rapid testing on Wednesday, Dec.1, noon-4 p.m.Testing will be located on the first floor of the PUB, in room 106.

If you or someone you know needs support, Pride and Multicultural Center employees will be available to walk students over to visit EWU’s Counseling and Wellness Services, in Martin 225.

To learn more about the history behind these events, visit the Aids Awareness Week information table in front of the NCR on the first floor of the PUB.