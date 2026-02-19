Africana Studies Silent Auction: Feb. 26

Africana Studies is hosting a silent auction to raise funds to support students in the program. The auction will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in Monroe 205.
Africana Studies is hosting a silent auction to raise funds to support students in the program. The auction will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in Monroe 205.
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.