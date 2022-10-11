Additional Opportunities for Title IX, Hazing and DEI Training

EWU is offering additional opportunities for employees to participate in the required Title IX, Hazing and DEI Training.

Here are the options for days and times to receive training.

Oct. 18 (Tuesday) from 2-4 p.m. in Tawanka 215

Oct. 27 (Thursday) from 9 a.m.-noon via Zoom (includes one hour of ethics and public records training)

Nov. 2 (Wednesday) from 1-4 p.m. in Tawanka 215 (includes one hour of ethics and public records training)

Nov. 16 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m.-noon, via Zoom

More information is available by clicking on this link. Zoom links are also available on the HR training website.



