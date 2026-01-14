Activist in Residence (AiR) Workshops

 Join the Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies (GWSS) program for the 2026 Activist in Residence series.

This year’s Activist in Residence is Minerva Zayas, field manager for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. Zayas’ advocacy and activism focuses on underrepresented populations, particularly women, children, at-risk adolescents, and the LGBTQ+ population.

GWSS is hosting five workshops featuring Zayas that will be held on Mondays inside the Women’s and Gender Education Center (WAGE) Center lounge, Monroe Hall 207. All are free and open to the public. 

Future workshops in this series include: 

Workshop #2: Desde fronteras: An Intersectional look across ICE, immigration and Latina/o/x/e identity

 Jan. 26 | 3-5 p.m. | Monroe Hall 207 

Workshop #3: In a post Roe world: the Changing Landscape of Reproductive Health Care  

Feb. 9 | 3-5 p.m. | Monroe Hall 207

Workshop #4: En solidaridad: Finding your Community and Sustaining Yourself as an Activist 

Feb. 23 | 3-5 p.m. | Monroe Hall 207

Workshop #5: Collective Power across Eastern Washington Panel Discussion

March 2| 3-5 p.m. | Monroe Hall 207

For questions or accommodations, please contact Jessi Willis, jwillis6@ewu.edu, or visit the WAGE  Center, Monroe Hall 207. 

 

Flier with photos of the Activist in Residence and the same information that is contained in the story.

