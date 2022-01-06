Accreditation Announcement

Commissioners with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) visit member institutions on a seven-year cycle to review their compliance with accreditation standards. Accreditation of postsecondary institutions is a voluntary, non-governmental, self-regulatory process of quality assurance and institutional improvement.

EWU is currently accredited by NWCCU and has been since 1919. The most recent action was on July 31, 2018, when NWCCU accepted the spring 2018 special report on core themes revision from EWU.

The next visit is scheduled for April 6-8, 2022.

Community members are welcome to send comments directly to the commission no later than March 9.

To submit a physical comment, please send to the commission office at:

Attn: Third Party Comment

8060 165th Ave NE, Suite 200

Redmond, WA 98052

OR

SUBMIT A THIRD PARTY COMMENT ELECTRONICALLY