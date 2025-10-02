Eastern Washington University is accepting student applications for The Stewart Book and Cultural Event Scholarship, through Sunday, Feb 16.

The Stewart Book and Cultural Event Scholarship was established in 1989. The scholarship is offered to full-time students at EWU as a way “for students to begin building a personal lifetime library or to experience cultural activities to the symphony, theater, etc.”

Books awarded through this fund are intended for personal enrichment of the recipient’s personal library and do not include academic textbooks. Full-time EWU students can apply for scholarship funds of up to $200 each academic year to receive either one or two books, or one ticket to a cultural event plus one book, or one ticket to a cultural event. Last academic year, over $4,000 was awarded to EWU students.

Applications for Winter 2025 are accepted through Sunday, Feb. 16. Full-time students can access the application and apply online. For questions, please to send an email to the provost@ewu.edu.



