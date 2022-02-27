Exhibition Offers Opportunity to Learn About Mexican Culture

The 500 Años de Mestizaje’ Exhibition on display at the JFK Secrist Gallery is providing the Eastern Community with a chance to learn more about Mexican culture and traditional methods of woodworking, silversmithing, featherworking, oil painting and looming.

In addition, Zoom sessions, hosted by the Chicana/o/x Studies program, provide a glimpse into the anthropological history of traditional Mexican art and its intersection with Mexico’s rich history and culture. For more information, see our large display of imported works in the Secrist Gallery or check out our Instagram page @ewuchst.

People have their choice of dates to attend one of the 2022 Zoom sessions. Sessions are offered at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 2, April 6 and April 13. Register here to participate.