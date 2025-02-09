9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Join us for a stair climb event at Roos field, on Thursday, Sept. 11, to honor the lives of the first responders who died while answering the call after the terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York, back in 2001.

The climb will happen from 8-10 a.m. Participants can take on the stair climb challenge, completing 110 floors representing the twin towers or the Lincoln Tunnel tribute.

On-site registration the day of the event is available. All participants must sign a waiver to take part in the stair climb challenge or Lincoln Tunnel tribute. You are invited to wear a badge in memory of someone who lost their life that day.

Optional donations will support future events. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Benches to serve as a rest spot during the event will be provided.

Free parking is available in lot P12 behind Roos field.

Email Erin Endres at eendres@ewu.edu for questions or accommodations.