Join us Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23 at Reese Court, for our 3rd Annual EWU Wheelchair Basketball Tournament!

Admission is free and parking is free in lot P-12. Games begin at noon on Friday with the showcase game at 6 p.m. with your Eastern Eagles taking on British Columbia.

Saturday’s competitions begin at 10 a.m. with the last game tipping off at 4 p.m.

Thanks to our sponsors, MultiCare and Per4Max. For more information, contact Coach David Evjen devjen@ewu.edu or go to GoEags.com for full schedule and participating teams.