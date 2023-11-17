The Pride Center invites the campus community to come and a view panels from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, from Nov. 27-Dec. 1. The display, which includes quilt blocks made by people throughout the country to honor loved ones lost to the AIDS epidemic, will be accessible from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the PUB NCR.

This year marks the Pride Center’s 3rd Annual AIDS Awareness Week. The handcrafted panels from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt represent the largest community art project in history. General guided tours will be offered every hour on the hour, or by request via the AIDS Memorial Quilt Tour Registration form on the Pride Center website.

Spokane AIDS Network will be on campus facilitating free and confidential HIV testing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, and from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29.

More information about testing can also be found on the Pride Center website.