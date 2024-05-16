2nd Annual No-Li and EWU Keg Tapping and Release Party

Please join us for the 2nd Annual Keg Tapping and Release Party, featuring Cheney Bikini Bottom Pineapple Hefeweizen, starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at No-Li Brewhouse, 1003 E. Trent Ave., in Spokane.

The Hefeweizen beer was crafted by the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate students in collaboration with No-Li Brewhouse.

Last year, No-Li Brewhouse and EWU were awarded an international bronze brewing medal in Singapore at the Asia International Beer Competition (AIBC) for the ‘E Dubbel U’ Belgian-style dubbel ale that the EWU students brewed.

This was the first-ever international brewing medal awarded to an American university and brewery! Does EWU have another award winner on our hands with Cheney Bikini Bottom Pineapple Hefeweizen?

Come down and find out as the Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate team celebrates together. Bring your craft beer-loving friends with you. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary drink ticket.

Cheers – and Go Eags!