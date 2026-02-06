2026 Student Research & Creative Works Symposium Submission is Open: Writing Assistance Available

Student Research and Creative Works Symposium

You are invited to participate in the 2026 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium, taking place April 13–14, 2026. This university-wide event celebrates student research, scholarship, and creative work from all disciplines.

The abstract submission portal is now open. Students are encouraged to submit abstracts for completed projects, works in progress, or emerging ideas. The submission deadline is March 6, 2026.

Abstracts can be submitted online at:
https://inside.ewu.edu/srcws/abstract-submissions/

Symposium Schedule:

Monday, April 13, 2026
Creative Works Showcase
Art Lobby | 4:30–6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Poster and Oral Presentations
PUB NCR | 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

To support strong abstract submissions, the EWU Writers’ Center will offer abstract writing workshops led by Dr. John Bladek. These sessions are open to both students and faculty and will provide guidance on developing clear, effective abstracts.

Writers’ Center Abstract Writing Workshops

Wednesday, Feb. 4 | 2–3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10 | Noon–1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 | 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: Writers’ Center, JFK Library Learning Commons

For questions, please contact symposium@ewu.edu or skaur20@ewu.edu

We look forward to broad participation from across the EWU community and to showcasing the outstanding work of our students.

