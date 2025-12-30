2026 Student Research & Creative Works Symposium: Dates & Deadlines

A message from the EWU Symposium Committee:

Welcome Back! We hope you had a restful break and are ready for an exciting Winter Quarter!

It’s time to plan ahead for the 2026 Student Research & Creative Works Symposium.

The 2026 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium will be held April 13–14, earlier than in past years. Abstracts are due March 6, 2026.

To help students meet this new timeline, we encourage faculty to consider adding symposium-related activities or milestones to winter syllabi. Students can present completed work, works in progress, or emerging ideas.

This year’s event will unite students from both quarter and semester programs for a collaborative celebration of achievement.

For questions, please contact (509) 359-6567 or symposium@ewu.edu. You can also visit the symposium website.

Thank you for your continued support—we look forward to seeing you and your students in April!





