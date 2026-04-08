2026 Student Research and Creative Works Symposium: April 13-1

Join us for the 2026 Student Research and Creative Works Symposium, April 13 in the Art building, and April 14 inside the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

This exciting event celebrates the achievements of students from Eastern’s four colleges as they present their research and creative works in a professional setting. Attendees can explore a wide range of projects, including poster sessions, oral presentations, interactive exhibits and diverse creative works.

The Symposium kicks off on Monday, April 13, with a Celebration of Fine Arts in the late afternoon and evening.

Creative Works:

Monday, April 13 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. | Art Building Lobby

On Tuesday, April 14, join us for a full day of scholarly presentations.

Posters and Oral Presentations:

Tuesday, April 14 | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room

We’re also excited to welcome the College of Health Science and Public Health this year, showcasing innovative health-related research.

Come support our students, engage with their work, and celebrate the creativity and scholarship across campus!