2025 Spokane Regional Point-In-Time Count: Call for Volunteers

The 2025 Spokane Regional Point-In-Time Count and Survey is happening Jan. 21-27. Volunteers are needed to help with this important project!

Point-In-Time (PIT) is the annual survey that provides a snapshot of homelessness in the region. Volunteers go out into the community to find and survey unhoused people. Volunteers are needed to count and survey persons experiencing homelessness in the City of Spokane, City of Spokane Valley, and throughout Spokane County.

The City of Spokane coordinates this event, which has had strong participation from the EWU community in recent years.

While the count can never be exactly accurate, having strong volunteer turnout helps to ensure that the count will be as accurate as possible.

The count plays a vital role in Spokane’s ability to inform policy makers at the local, state and national levels. Data is also sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Washington State Department of Commerce. The information plays a vital role in securing government funding and allocating resources.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign-up to volunteer online. A brief introduction with training sessions will be provided, with options on Jan. 7, 9, and 11.