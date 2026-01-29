2025 Online W-2 Wage and Tax Statements are now available

EWU Campus Community, your 2025 W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is now available online via EagleNet Experience!

To access your W-2 information follow these instructions:

• Log onto our EagleNET Experience website at InsideEWU

• Select “Open Employee Dashboard”

• Select “Taxes” under the heading “Pay Information”

• Select “W-2 Wage and Tax Statement” from the drop-down information

• Select “2025” Tax Year from the drop-down box

• Select the “Display” button

• To print your W-2 select “Printable W-2”

• If you are unable to log into EagleNet, please contact the EWU Help Desk at (509) 359-2247.

For those employees who did not consent to an electronic W-2, your 2025 Form W-2 will be mailed to your permanent address reflected on EagleNet and is scheduled to be postmarked Jan. 26, 2026.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your EWU W-2 information, contact the Payroll Office at (509) 359-2325.