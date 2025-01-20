2025 New Student Orientation Dates

The schedule has been set for this year’s New Student Orientation events.

Get an early start on your 2025 summer calendar by adding these upcoming dates for New Student Orientation events.

Friday, July 11

Monday, July 14

Friday, July 25 | Overnight options are available the night prior to the orientation. (Spanish sessions available.)

Monday, July 28

Friday, Aug. 1 | Overnight options are available the night prior to the orientation. (Spanish sessions are offered.)

Additional details about EWU’s student orientations are available online.