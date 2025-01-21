2025 Alumni Awards: Nominate By Feb. 14

The 2025 Alumni Award nominations are open until Friday, Feb. 14.
Recommend an Eagle for the 2025 Alumni Awards by visiting the 2025 Alumni Award Nominations webpage.
The EWU Alumni Association will honor seven alumni in the following categories:
- Benjamin P. Cheney Lifetime Achievement
- Eagle4Life Spirit
- Tawanka Service Award
- Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award
- Governor Clarence D. Martin Educator of the Year Award
- Lt. Col. Daniel M. Carter Military Service Award
- Rising Eagle Award
To nominate an Eagle today or learn about the award categories, eligibility and guidelines for the awards, please visit our 2025 Alumni Award Nominations webpage. Again, nominations close on Friday, Feb. 14.