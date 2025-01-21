2025 Alumni Awards: Nominate By Feb. 14

The 2025 Alumni Award nominations are open until Friday, Feb. 14.

Recommend an Eagle for the 2025 Alumni Awards by visiting the 2025 Alumni Award Nominations webpage.

The EWU Alumni Association will honor seven alumni in the following categories:

Benjamin P. Cheney Lifetime Achievement

Eagle4Life Spirit

Tawanka Service Award

Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award

Governor Clarence D. Martin Educator of the Year Award

Lt. Col. Daniel M. Carter Military Service Award

Rising Eagle Award

To nominate an Eagle today or learn about the award categories, eligibility and guidelines for the awards, please visit our 2025 Alumni Award Nominations webpage. Again, nominations close on Friday, Feb. 14.