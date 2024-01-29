2023 Online W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is Available

Your 2023 W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is now available online via EagleNet. To access your W-2 information, log onto the EagleNET through the link offered at the top of the InsideEWU webpage.

Here are the specific instructions for accessing your form:

• Select the “Employee tab”

• Select “Tax Forms”

• Select “W-2 Wage and Tax Statement”

• Select “2023” Tax Year from the drop down box

• Select the “Display” button

• To print your W-2 select “Printable W-2”

• Right-click in the white space of your web browser and select “Print”

• If necessary, please put in a Help Desk ticket or contact the EWU Help Desk at 509.359.2247 for further assistance.

For those employees who did not consent to an electronic W-2, your 2023 Form W-2 will be mailed to your permanent address reflected on EagleNet and is scheduled to be postmarked Jan. 25 or 26.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your EWU W-2 information, contact the Payroll Office at 509.359.2325.