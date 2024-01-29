2023 Online W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is Available

Your 2023 W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is now available online via EagleNet. To access your W-2 information, log onto the EagleNET through the link offered at the top of the InsideEWU webpage.

Here are the specific instructions for accessing your form:

• Select the “Employee tab”
• Select “Tax Forms”
• Select “W-2 Wage and Tax Statement”
• Select “2023” Tax Year from the drop down box
• Select the “Display” button
• To print your W-2 select “Printable W-2”
• Right-click in the white space of your web browser and select “Print”
• If necessary, please put in a Help Desk ticket or contact the EWU Help Desk at 509.359.2247 for further assistance.

For those employees who did not consent to an electronic W-2, your 2023 Form W-2 will be mailed to your permanent address reflected on EagleNet and is scheduled to be postmarked Jan. 25 or 26.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your EWU W-2 information, contact the Payroll Office at 509.359.2325.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University