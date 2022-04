Join us for the 2022 Student Leadership Excellence Awards on Thursday, May 12, to recognize students and student groups for their accomplishments and contributions to the EWU community. One staff or faculty member will also be recognized for supporting students.

The event will be held in the NCR at the PUB. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.

You can also participate via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., using the passcode slea2022.