2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Eagles

This year, the EWU Eagle Store and EWU Alumni Association have partnered to release a 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

There is a gift for every Eagle on your list—from mugs and home decor, to clothing to stay warm this winter!

Holiday Sale Details

November
Friday, Nov. 25
Black Friday Sale Online – Free Shipping on orders $100+

Monday, Nov. 28
Cyber Monday Sale Online Only – 20% off EWU Gear: Use code “eaglecyber20”

December
Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4-7 p.m.                                                                                                                                                                                            Alumni Night at the Eagle Store & Holiday Kickoff Sale
20% off everything in-store: PUB Location (some exclusions apply)

This sale will continue Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in store but the Early Bird’s at the VIP event will have first dibs on the selection.

EWU Women’s Basketball game tips off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Shop at the Alumni Night event and get a $4 ticket voucher to the girls game.

Eagle Store hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

