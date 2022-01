EWU Payroll has posted 2021 W-2 Wage and Tax Statement documents for employees online, via EagleNet.

To access your W-2 information, navigate this link and follow the instructions to view and/or print your electronic W-2 form. For those employees that did not consent to an electronic W-2, your 2021 Form W-2 will be mailed to your permanent address that is reflected on EagleNet.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your W-2, please contact the EWU Payroll Office at 509.359.2325.