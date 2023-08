Take a walk down memory lane by joining us for an amazing historical display, showing from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, in the Walt and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall.

University Archivist Steve Bingo has collaborated with Alumni Relations to gather a collection of videos, photographs, memorabilia and other items representing this longstanding tradition and the many ways that EWU and Cheney have transformed over the last 100 years.

You may even find a photo of yourself!