100 Years of Homecoming Project: Walk Through the Decades

Home » 100 Years of Homecoming Project: Walk Through the Decades

Eastern Washington University is celebrating a century of homecomings this October.

The Homecoming Committee is putting together a Walk Through the Decades in partnership with University Archivist Steven Bingo.

The committee is looking for historical artifacts and memorabilia to borrow for the display (10 items per decade starting in the 1920s). Items will be displayed in a museum format on Friday, Oct. 20, in Hargreaves 201.

Please help with this effort by looking through your own collection (or your department’s collection) of EWU artifacts relating to homecoming traditions. Please reach out by April 16 if you find something wonderful that will work for the display. (All donations will be collected after April 16 and secured in the JFK Library.)

Here are some ideas for traditions that the display can incorporate:

-Homecoming parade
-Bonfire and bed races
-Football game
-Window painting
-Other events or traditions that happened during homecoming

To participate, please contact Riley Baxter at rbaxter1@ewu.edu.

