Eagle Nation Raises $233,857 for GivingTuesday

Thank you all so very much for your generosity on GivingTuesday!



We are pleased to announce that Eastern alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends rallied to make 185 gifts totaling $233,857 for our GivingTuesday fundraiser to support scholarships and other areas of need. What an amazing effort!



Your gift plays a life-changing role for Eastern students who are balancing the cost of tuition and books with steep increases in the price of rent, groceries and other living expenses.



Sometimes it takes more than talent and drive to earn a degree – and you are the difference.