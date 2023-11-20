Toys for Tots Drive Runs Through Dec. 19

The holidays are fast approaching and the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) is delighted to once again partner with Spokane Toys for Tots for the Toys for Tots drive this holiday season.
Christmas is a time of joy, yet many people in our community struggle to pay the bills and can’t afford gifts for their children. This is a great opportunity to help kids from low-income families feel a part of this tradition.
Marines have conducted successful Toys for Tots campaigns every year since 1947. In 2022, Toys for Tots distributed more than 31,00 gifts to children in the Spokane County area.
If you’d like to contribute, donations of new, unopened toys will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 19, at collection boxes in these campus locations:
Showalter, 122
Showalter Hall, Second floor
Senior Hall, First floor
Hargreaves Hall, First floor
Tawanka, near the ID office
PE Classroom Building, First floor
Sutton Hall, First floor
Martin Hall, First floor
JFK Library, First floor
Computer and Engineering Building, First floor
Art Building, First floor
Communications Building, First floor
**Please do not donate clothes, stuffed animals or realistic-looking weapons.